New Tropical Depression formed in Caribbean could become Hurricane Delta

By MAX GOLEMBO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Tropical Depression 26 formed Sunday night in the Caribbean near Jamaica and is forecast to become Hurricane Delta this week as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Gamma in the southern Gulf of Mexico made landfall near Tulum, Mexico, over the weekend as a strong Tropical Storm with winds of 70 mph.

Several people died in Mexico because of Gamma, with damage and flooding reported on the Yucatan Peninsula.

Gamma is not looking good and has become more disorganized, but Tropical Depression 26 is starting to strengthen and is now looking more organized on the satellite images.

Tropical Storm Gamma is not forecast to do much but should still meander in the southern Gulf near the Yucatan Peninsula and bring the region more rain.

Gamma is expected to weaken to a depression by Wednesday night into Thursday and possibly dissipate on Thursday night into Friday in the middle of the Gulf. At this point, there is no threat to the U.S. from Gamma.

Meanwhile in the West, dozens of fires continue to burn and some areas are still experiencing gusty winds of 30 to 40 mph, especially in the Rockies where there are Red Flag Warnings.

In hard hit California, winds are below the warning criteria but it is still dry, warm and blustery.

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for a large part of California due to all the smoke from the wildfires affecting air quality.

There is some good news for the West and California as a much cooler and more humid air mass will move into the area by the end of the week with temperatures dropping from the 90s into the 70s.

In addition to the cooler air mass, rain is forecast for the West, including northern California, Oregon and Washington, with some areas in Nothern Californa possibly getting 1 to 2 inches of much needed rainfall.

Elsewhere, more than 3 inches of much needed rain is possible in Oregon and Washington.

