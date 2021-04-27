New wildfire evacuations in the Southwest as severe storms threaten South

ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A storm system is pushing east with fire danger, gusty winds, severe storms and heavy mountain snow on Tuesday.

A new wildfire spread in Lincoln County, New Mexico, with evacuations prompted as wildfires are covering up to 4,000 acres with 0% containment.

Elsewhere, wildfires are also happening in Kingman, Arizona, where evacuations continue covering up to 1,400 acres with 0% containment.

Fire danger continues for five states from Texas to Colorado with high wind alerts and red flag warnings.

Ahead of the storm system, up to 60 mph wind gusts and very low humidity will help fuel and spread the existing fires.

In addition, just north of the fire danger, a winter storm warning has been issued for Colorado with up to 14 inches of snow possible in the next 24 hours as Utah and Wyoming are also under winter weather advisories with up to 10 inches of snow possible there.

As this western storm pushes east, a multi-day severe weather threat is expected for Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska.

On Tuesday, the biggest threat will be tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail.

On Wednesday, a severe threat stalls in Oklahoma and Texas, including Dallas, San Antonio and Austin as these cities brace for damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes.

In the East, summer-like warmth is expected on Tuesday through Thursday with temperatures up to 20 degrees above normal from Kansas City to Washington, D.C. and some areas could even see near-record highs.

Some of this warmth will move into the Northeast by Wednesday with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s from Raleigh, North Carolina to New York City.

