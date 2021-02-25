New York City's highest-ranking uniformed police officer is retiring: Source

amphotora/iStockBy AARON KATERSKY, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — New York City’s highest-ranking uniformed police officer, Terence Monahan, who memorably took a knee with George Floyd protesters in Washington Square Park, is retiring, a source familiar with the decision told ABC News.

An announcement is expected as soon as Thursday afternoon from Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office.

Monahan’s retirement as NYPD chief of department is expected to prompt another shakeup of top officials, including the elevation of Rodney Harrison from chief of detectives to chief of department.

Monahan joined the NYPD in 1982 and was named chief of department in January 2018.

He spearheaded the department’s neighborhood coordination officer program, but recently came under fire in a report by New York Attorney General Letitia James over his treatment of protesters last summer.

At one point, though, he took a knee to indicate the NYPD’s solidarity with demonstrations over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

