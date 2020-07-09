Newly released body camera transcripts show last moments of George Floyd's life

George Floyd is pictured in an undated photo released by the office of Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump. – undefined Courtesy Ben Crump LawBy ELLA TORRES, ABC News

(MINNEAPOLIS) — “Please don’t shoot me,” George Floyd repeated at least four times, according to newly released audio transcripts of body cameras worn by the Minneapolis police officers involved in his death.

The transcripts were released Wednesday after the attorney for former officer Thomas Lane filed a motion to release them in support of a motion to dismiss charges against him. Lane and fellow former officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter in the Memorial Day death of Floyd, which sparked a series of nationwide protests and calls for police reform.

The transcripts offer the final moments of Floyd’s life, including when he pleaded with Lane to not shoot him and told Lane and Kueng, “I’m going to die in here! I’m going to die, man!”

It also offers a glimpse of how Derek Chauvin, the officer charged with Floyd’s murder, acted.

“You’re doing a lot of talking, man,” Chauvin, 44, who is facing second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter charges, said.

After Floyd continued to plead with officers that he can’t breath and the he was claustrophobic, Chauvin responded, “Takes heck of lot of oxygen to say that.”

When bystanders said Floyd might be passing out, Chavuin asked his fellow officers if they were OK.

“My knee might be little scratched, but I’ll survive,” Lane said.

It wasn’t until an unidentified male bystander asked officers if Floyd still had a pulse that the officers checked, according to the body camera transcripts.

“I can’t find one,” Kueng said.

Floyd died after Chauvin pinned him down and kept his knee on his neck for nearly eight minutes. Officers had handcuffed Floyd for allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill and were trying to force him into a squad car when he became stiff. Floyd told them he was “not resisting,” but that he did not want to get in the squad car and was claustrophobic.

Floyd eventually fell to the ground, still handcuffed, and was restrained until he stopped moving. He had shouted “I can’t breathe” and “I’m about to die” and called out for his mother, who is deceased.

The motion filed by Lane’s attorney also included images of Floyd’s car. Two $20 bills and two $1 bills were in his car.

Lane’s attorney, Earl Gray, argued that the newly released transcripts show there was no probable cause to prove Lane committed a crime. Gray says that Floyd exited the car without being told to and that he did not listen to the orders from Lane.

When Floyd is handcuffed and lying stomach-down in the street, Lane asked the officers, “Should we get his legs up, or is this good?”

Chauvin said to “leave him.”

Lane asked again if Floyd should be rolled on his side, and Chauvin responded “no.”

“OK. I just worry about the excited delirium or whatever,” Lane responded.

When Floyd lost consciousness, Lane performed chest compressions while speaking with medics who had been called to the scene.

“Was he fighting with you guys for a long time?” one asked.

“No. I mean a little bit, but not a long time, maybe a minute or two,” Lane said. “We were just trying to get him in the squad and he came out the other end, so we were like we’ll just wait.”

“I wonder what he was on,” the medic said.

“Not sure, but he seemed very agitated and paranoid,” Lane said.

Earlier, Lane spoke with a witness, Shawanda Renee Hill, and asked why he was acting erratically.

“I have no clue, because he’s been shot before,” she said, later adding, “No, he got a thing going on, I’m telling you about the police. … He have problems all the time when they come, especially when that man put that gun like that.”

Floyd had told the police something similar earlier.

When Kueng said he was acting “real erractic,” Floyd replied, “I’m scared, man.”

