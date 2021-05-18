No charges for deputies in Andrew Brown Jr. shooting, district attorney says

Joe Raedle/Getty Image

(ELIZABETH CITY, N.C.) — No charges will be filed against North Carolina sheriff’s deputies involved in the fatal April shooting of Andrew Brown Jr., a 42-year-old Black man whose family claims he was “executed” as he sat in his car.

Elizabeth City, North Carolina, District Attorney Andrew Womble said at a news conference on Tuesday morning that the three deputies who opened fire on Brown, a father of seven, were justified in their use of deadly force because Brown drove his vehicle toward them and allegedly made contact with them twice before they fired their weapons. Womble said he made his decision based on the results of an investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

