Nor'easter storm slams in with heavy snow and rough winds

ABC News(NEW YORK) — A nor’easter is slamming into the Northeast Monday as roads and airports are packed with travelers trying to head home from Thanksgiving weekend.

Heavy snow is falling from northern Pennsylvania into New York and New England Monday morning as the nor’easter quickly strengths off the New Jersey coast.

Along the coast, those in Philadelphia, New York City and Boston are mostly seeing rain — but that should change to snow by mid-morning as the cold air pushes in.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Philadelphia, where roads could be buried under 1 to 4 inches of snow by Monday night.

New York City is also under a winter weather advisory: Central Park may be coated with 2 to 4 inches of snow.

Boston, also under a winter weather advisory, could get up to 6 inches of snow.

Here are some of the snow totals so far:

— East Glenville, New York (north of Albany): 20.7 inches

— Schenectady, New York: 18 inches

— Albany, New York: 14.5 inches

— Woodford, Vermont: 19 inches

— Cheshire, Massachusetts: 15 inches

— Worcester, Massachusetts: 9 inches

— Colebrook, Connecticut: 7 inches

— York, Maine: 9.2 inches

By Monday night into Tuesday morning, the snow will be ending in Philadelphia, New York City and most of the mid-Atlantic states — but it’ll remain in Boston and eastern New England.

By Tuesday afternoon, the nor’easter will finally leave the U.S. and veer off into Canada.

