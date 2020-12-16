Nor’easter to bring 1 to 2 feet of snow to the Northeast

ABC NewsBy MAX GOLEMBO, ABC News



(NEW YORK) — A nor’easter is on track to hit the Northeast U.S. with 1 to 2 feet of snow and near blizzard conditions.

This storm has already brought up to 10 inches of snow to Oklahoma with Oklahoma City getting 3.2 inches and breaking a daily record.

Elsewhere, up to 5 inches of snow is expected in the Texas panhandle and up to 8 inches in Kansas.

This storm system is quickly moving east Wednesday morning and is expected to redevelop as a coastal low along the East Coast that will strengthen into a full blown nor’easter.

Already there are 20 states on alert for snow and ice from Georgia to Maine.

As the coastal storm hugs the East Coast, rain, sleet, snow and freezing rain will move north.

In Washington, D.C., snow will begin late morning but will quickly change to a wintry mix and then just rain.

In Philadelphia, snow begins in the early afternoon with heavy snow Wednesday afternoon and early evening and then precipitation will mix with sleet and rain.

In New York City, snow begins around 4 p.m. and becomes heavy through the evening with snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches being possible late Wednesday evening.

Boston is not expected to get snow until late Wednesday evening and is expecting heavy snow overnight.

On Thursday, snow will be ending from south to north with snow coming down in Boston most of the day.

In Washington, D.C., the rain and sleet ends Wednesday night, the Philadelphia snow and sleet ends mid-morning on Thursday, the New York City snow ends around noon Thursday, and the Boston snow ends late afternoon into the evening hours.

Behind the storm, the coldest air of the season will bring wind chills down into the teens and single digits for the Northeast on Thursday night into Friday morning.

