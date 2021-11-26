North Carolina mall evacuated after Black Friday shooting; 1 person shot, police say

iStock/Mirko Kuzmanovic

(NORTH CAROLINA) — A North Carolina mall was evacuated Friday afternoon after a shooting on the premises, police said.

One person was shot at Southpoint Mall in Durham, police said. The person’s condition is unknown.

The shooting occurred on one of the busiest shopping days of the year: Black Friday.

The mall is closed for the day, and the Durham Police Department is urging the public to avoid the area.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.