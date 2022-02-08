Nurse wanted for attacking, burning coworker is found dead from apparent suicide

mbbirdy/iStock

(WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J.) — A 31-year-old New Jersey nurse wanted for allegedly burning a hospital worker and hitting her with a wrench has been found dead from an apparent suicide, prosecutors said.

Nicholas Pagano was accused of attacking a 54-year-old employee in a Hackensack University Medical Center break room around 5:15 a.m. Monday, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The victim suffered third-degree burns to her face, upper body and hands. She also had a laceration on her head that required stitches, prosecutors said. She was listed in stable condition Tuesday.

Pagano, of West Deptford, New Jersey, fled the hospital prompting a search by authorities, prosecutors said.

On Tuesday morning prosecutors said Pagano had been found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Waterford Township, New Jersey.

