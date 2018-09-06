NY Attorney General subpoenas every Catholic diocese in the state

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood has issued subpoenas to every catholic diocese in the state as part of an investigation into how the church reviewed and possibly covered up allegations of sexual abuse of minors.

Local district attorneys would potentially prosecute any alleged crimes.

The Archdiocese of New York and the Diocese of Rockville Centre were the subjects of previous grand jury investigations in 2002. Neither report identified priests who molested kids by name, nor did the investigations result in any charges.

The Archdiocese of New York said in a statement, “While we have not yet seen a subpoena, it is not a surprise to us that the Attorney General would look to begin a civil investigation, and she will find the Archdiocese of New York, and the other seven dioceses in the state, ready and eager to work together with her in the investigation.”

“Since 2002, the archdiocese has shared with its 10 District Attorneys all information they have sought concerning allegations of sexual abuse of minors, and has established excellent working relationships with each of them,” the statement continued. “Not only do we provide any information they seek, they also notify us as well when they learn of an allegation of abuse, so that, even if they cannot bring criminal charges, we might investigate and remove from ministry any cleric who has a credible and substantiated allegation of abuse. We look forward to receiving the subpoena, and working with the Attorney General.”

New Jersey is also forming a task force to investigate allegations of sexual abuse by clergy members in its Catholic dioceses, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said.

“Grewal has authorized the task force to present evidence to a state grand jury, including through the use of subpoenas to compel testimony and the production of documents, in addition to other investigative tools,” a statement from the New Jersey attorney general’s office said.

Attorney generals in both states have established hotlines for victims.

