Off-duty LAPD officer shot and killed in 'senseless murder'

Vmargineanu/iStock(LOS ANGELES) — An off-duty LAPD officer was shot to death, the department announced in a tweet Saturday morning.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was one of two victims found with gunshot wounds at Avenue 26 & Humbolt Street, the LAPD said in a tweet. An on-duty officer was flagged to the shooting scene just before 1 a.m., the department said.

A tweet posted later in the morning revealed that officer had subsequently died from the gunshot wounds.

“It is with a heavy heart that we can confirm the off-duty LAPD Officer has passed away as a result of the shooting. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones,” the tweet read.

The condition of the other shooting victim, whose identity was also being withheld, was not known.

The circumstances of the shooting are being investigated.

The LAPD has not said whether any persons of interest of suspects are in custody.

Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted that the officer died in a “senseless murder.”

“Words cannot match our sorrow or ease the shock we feel over this reminder of the dangers that officers face every moment they wear the badge,” he wrote.

He added that a crisis response team is being sent to help the officer’s family.

“This City will stand with the officer’s family every step of the way, and will not rest until we find and prosecute a vicious killer,” he added.

