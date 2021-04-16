Off-duty Pentagon police officer charged with murder for allegedly killing two

mbbirdy/iStockBy Kate Pastor and Michelle Stoddart, ABC News

(TAKOMA PARK, Md.) — David Hall Dixon, a Pentagon Force Protection Agency police officer who was off duty at the time of a fatal shooting in Maryland, has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly killing two people, Takoma Park police said Friday.

Those killed were identified by the Takoma Park police as Dominique Williams, 32, and James Lionel Johnson, 38.

The shooting took place in a parking lot early Wednesday, according to police.

Shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday, Takoma Park police responded to reports of shots fired in the parking lot area of the Takoma Overlook Condominiums, according to a department news release issued Wednesday.

An off-duty Pentagon Force Protection Agency officer approached the Takoma Park police and said he had seen what he thought was a car break-in and “engaged the suspects who failed to follow his direction,” according to the Wednesday release.

When the “suspects” tried to “flee” in a vehicle, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency officer “discharged his service weapon,” Takoma Park police said then.

The two men shot were taken to the hospital and died there, police said.

Dixon was also charged with second-degree attempted murder of Michael Thomas, 36 — the driver of the vehicle he shot into, police said Friday.

He also faces three counts for use of a handgun in commission of a felony and two counts of wreckless endangerment, police said.

Dixon was taken into custody without incident Friday morning, according to the release.

Carlean Ponder, an activist with the Silver Spring Justice Coalition, said it was a “relief” that the officer was charged.

“For us, there were many questions surrounding this incident,” Ponder told ABC News.

Ponder also said that the “biggest problem is the excessive use of force,” and the use of lethal force.

The Takoma Park Police Department has scheduled a news conference for 2 p.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

