Officers help deliver baby boy on interstate on Christmas morning

Twitter/@NH_StatePolice(CONCORD, New Hampshire) — A baby boy made a memorable entrance into the world early on Christmas morning, with a little help from police who stepped in to assist in the delivery along a New Hampshire interstate.

Shortly after midnight, two state police officers and an officer from the Boscawen Police Department helped a couple “welcome baby Dominic into the world” on Interstate 93, the New Hampshire State Police said.

“All are happy, healthy & overjoyed to be spending Christmas together,” state police wrote on Twitter, along with a sweet photo of the officers with the proud parents.

The Boscawen Police Department also chimed in to praise its officer for aiding in the baby’s arrival.

“Good job Officer Nolan, and all involved! Merry Christmas mom and dad!” the department said on Facebook.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.