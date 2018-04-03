Officials: Spring snowstorm in Minnesota causes tweny-five crashes in fifteen minutes

ABCNews.com(MINNESOTA) — Bad snow caused more than 25 crashes on state and interstate highways in Minnesota on Monday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

The storm left half a foot of snow in Minnesota and the Dakotas, and up to 19 inches in parts of Montana. The snow and below-freezing temperatures caused treacherous driving conditions throughout the day.

Within nine hours on Monday, there were 197 crashes in the state and 13 people were injured, the state patrol said.

The forecast

As the severe weather moves east, heavy rain is hitting the Ohio Valley and storms could break out from Cleveland to Houston.

The biggest threat with these storms will be damaging winds, hail and a few tornadoes through Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee and parts of Arkansas and Mississippi.

To the north, a swath of heavy April snow will fall from Sioux City, Iowa, to Minneapolis and into Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Traverse City, Michigan, where some areas could see six to twelve inches.

By Wednesday, the storm system and cold front will approach the East Coast and stretch from Florida to Maine. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and hail. An isolated tornado is also possible.

Bitter cold

Bitterly cold air, at least for April standards, will move into the Midwest Tuesday into Wednesday and reach the East Coast by Wednesday night.

Then another cold blast moves into the Midwest on Friday and spreads into the Northeast on Saturday morning.

