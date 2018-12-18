Ohio man, parents found dead in apparent murder-suicide in small town: Police

aijohn784/iStock(DOYLESTOWN, Ohio) — A man and his parents have been found dead in what investigators believe is a double murder-suicide in a small Ohio town, according to local police.

An officer responded Monday afternoon to the home in Doylestown, 40 miles south of Cleveland, after a concerned woman asked for police to check in on her family, Doylestown Police Lt. Kevin Milburn said at a news conference Tuesday.

Randall Weekley Jr. was found dead in a shed in the back of the property from what is believed to be self-inflicted hanging, Milburn said.

Police kept searching and found a note indicating his parents, Randall Weekley Sr. and Brenda Weekley, were possibly also dead, Milburn said. Both parents were in their 60s.

The parents’ bodies were found in the trunk of a car on the property, Milburn said.

Authorities have not released their cause of death or given information about what the motive might have been.

Doylestown police chief Casey Tester said he grew up in the small village of Doylestown, which has about 3,000 residents. He said police officers know the victims’ family personally.

“The family that’s going through this terrible situation, I grew up with many of them. I’ve known them for many years,” Tester said, adding that he’s “terribly sorry for their loss.”

Milburn, who also knows the Weekley family personally, said it appears Randall Weekley Jr. moved in with his parents in the last few weeks.

“We believe that the incident occurred sometime Friday afternoon into Saturday,” Milburn said.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is involved in the case, police said.

