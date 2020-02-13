Ohio State football players charged with rape make 1st court appearances

Franklin County Ohio Sheriff(COLUMBUS) — Two Ohio State football players accused of rape appeared in court Thursday in Franklin County, Ohio, where the judge ordered them to not contact each other or the woman who reported the alleged rape.

Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint, both 21, were booked into jail Wednesday on rape and kidnapping charges.

The defensive backs have been dismissed from the football team, Ohio State Football Coach Ryan Day said Wednesday.

At Thursday’s court appearance, Riep’s bond was set at $100,000 and Wint’s was set at $75,000.

Riep has a prior conviction for disorderly conduct from 2018, prosecutor Kara Keating said in court. Wint does not have a record.

The alleged crime took place on Feb. 4, when the victim said she started having consensual sex with Riep before she “stopped and moved away,” “stating she did not want to continue,” according to court documents.

Wint came into the room and Riep asked her if he could join before allegedly “grabbing her by the neck and forcing her onto her hands and knees” and raping her, the documents said.

Riep then held her in place with his body while Wint allegedly forced her into oral sex, the documents said.

Riep then allegedly told her “she needed to give her name and say it was consensual on video recording,” the documents said.

After allegedly telling her she needed to take a shower, Riep drove her home, the documents said.

Riep’s attorney Karl Schneider said in court that his client would enter a not guilty plea.

“I’ve known his family and Amir for almost two years now and I assure you he will report for the proceedings,” he added.

Wint’s attorney, Samuel Shamansky, told ABC News that his client is innocent and will enter a not guilty plea.

“If and when this matter proceeds to trial, he’ll be fighting it tooth and nail,” he said.

Riep and Wint are due to return to court on Feb. 21.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.