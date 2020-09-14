Oldest living US veteran celebrates 111th birthday with special flyover

Courtesy of The National WWII MuseumBY: ZOE MOORE, ABC News

(NEW ORLEANS) — The oldest known living U.S. veteran of World War II celebrated his 111th birthday in style thanks to the National WWII Museum.

New Orleans native Lawrence Brooks served in the predominantly African-American 91st Engineer Battalion, which was stationed in New Guinea and then the Philippines during World War II. He turned 111 on Sept. 12.

The National WWII Museum has hosted birthday celebrations for Brooks on its campus for the past five years and didn’t want this year to be any different. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum decided to organize a socially-distant birthday celebration.

“It is such an honor to have the oldest living U.S. veteran of World War II living so close to our institution, and it was meaningful for us to continue to celebrate Lawrence Brooks and his incredible life in a safe manner this year,” Amber Mitchell, assistant director of public engagement at The National WWII Museum, said in a press release.

The veteran and his family celebrated from their porch as the museum’s vocal trio, The Victory Belles, performed and the Aeroshell Aerobatic Team and The Big Easy Wing demonstrated military plane flyovers.

Brooks was also given cake and close to 10,000 birthday cards that were collected as part of a national card drive, according to the museum.

