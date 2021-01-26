One dead after car strikes multiple pedestrians in Portland, Oregon

carlballou/iStockBy WILLIAM MANSELL, ABC News

(PORTLAND, Ore.) — One person is dead after a vehicle struck several pedestrians during multiple hit and runs across several blocks in Portland, Oregon, Monday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Five other people were transported to hospitals with non-critical injuries, according to Portland Fire and Rescue. There are more victims who didn’t require medical transport.

The incident happened at about 1:02 p.m. local time when a Honda Element drove into pedestrians and vehicles from Southeast 33rd Avenue and Stark Street to Southeast 13th Avenue, according to the police.

After crashing their car, police said the driver fled on foot, but community members corralled him until law enforcement arrived, authorities said at a press conference Monday afternoon.

At this time, the suspect’s motive has not been determined and no other information about the suspect has been released by police.

Police have not publicly identified the victims.

Police said the crime scene is very large and covers dozens of city blocks. Officials are asking witnesses or anyone who finds what they believe is evidence, reach out to officers in the area or call the non-emergency number (503-823-3333) to provide information.

