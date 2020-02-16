One dead, four injured in nightclub shooting

iStock(HARTFORD, Conn.) — A shooting at a nightclub in Connecticut has left at least one person dead and four others injured.

The incident occurred shortly before 3 a.m. at Majestic Lounge and Bar in Hartford, Connecticut, according to a tweet posted by the Hartford Police with the venue’s address.

Authorities say that five people were shot, one of them fatally. The identities and conditions of the surviving victims are not currently known.

Information on the identity of the shooter and whether or not they were in custody was not immediately available. Lt. Paul Cicero told the Associated Press just before 4:30 a.m. that authorities are in the early stages of the investigation and there were “a lot of moving parts.”

Police are actively investigating the situation and anyone with tips or information on the shooting is urged to contact the authorities.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.