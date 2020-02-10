ABC-National News WFIN Top Story 

One dead, two police officers hurt in shooting at Walmart in Arkansas: Police

bgwalker/iStock(FORREST CITY, Ark.) — One person has died from a shooting inside a Walmart in Forrest City, Ark., state police said Monday.

Two police officers were injured in the incident, police said.

ATF agents are also responding.

“The prayers of the ASP are with the 2 Forrest City officers that were injured,” the state police tweeted.

Forrest City is about 90 miles east of Little Rock.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

