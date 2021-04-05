One killed, five injured in shooting at Birmingham park, police say

kali9/iStockBy Rosa Sanchez and Morgan Winsor, ABC News

(BIRMINGHAM, Ala.) — One person was killed and five others, including a 4-year-old child, were injured in a shooting at a park in Alabama’s largest city on Sunday evening as families gathered for Easter, police said.

The shooting occurred at around 7 p.m. local time in Birmingham’s Patton Park, where hundreds of people were enjoying the warm weather on Easter Sunday. There was an altercation among a group of men in the park that led to “several shots” being fired, Sgt. Rod Mauldin of the Birmingham Police Department said at a press conference.

A 32-year-old woman, who was an innocent bystander, was shot dead inside a car. The five other people who were shot — ages 4, 15, 16, 17 and 21 — were transported to hospitals in stable condition, according to Mauldin.

There were no suspects in custody as of Sunday night. Police are urging anyone with information on the deadly shooting to come forward.

“This park was full of people, full of families and we know people saw things today,” Mauldin told reporters.

