One lucky person in Ohio won a $372 million lottery jackpot

iStock/Warren-Pender(MENTOR, Ohio) — Somebody in Ohio is going to have an incredible holiday season after winning $372 million in Tuesday’s Mega Million jackpot.

The winning ticket was sold at a Giant Eagle supermarket in Mentor, Ohio, just outside of Cleveland. The store will receive a $100,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

The cash payout option on the winning ticket is $251.5 million.

The winning numbers were 22, 30, 53, 55, and 56 with a Mega Ball of 16.

The jackpot had been rolling since Sept. 24 when somebody won $225 million in Texas. Other Mega Millions victories this year include a $437 million jackpot in New York on Jan. 1, $273 million on March 1 and $522 million in California on June 7.

Four people were able to match the five numbers on the white balls meaning they won the game’s second prize of $1 million each. Those tickets were sold in Iowa, New York and West Virginia. The last ticket was sold in Pennsylvania and is worth $2 million because it included the optional Megaplier.

Twenty-two people matched four white balls and Mega Ball meaning they will be collecting $10,000 each and five of those are worth $20,000 because of the optional Megaplier.

The winner has yet to identify themselves but he or she has 180 days to claim the jackpot, the 14th largest prize in the history of the game. The next drawing will be on Friday night and starts at $40 million.

The overall odds of winning the lottery are one in 302,575,350.

