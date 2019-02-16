Panic unfolds at Orlando Airport after man attempts to breach security, travelers yell 'gun'

iStock/Bogdan Khmelnytskyi(ORLANDO) — Chaos erupted at Orlando International Airport Saturday after a man tried to breach a security checkpoint and travelers yelled out that the suspect had a gun, police said.

Video shows people running for cover just after noon when they believed the man, who police said reached into his pocket, was armed.

Orlando Police tweeted that the suspect was unarmed.

Police arrested the suspect, who has not been identified.

