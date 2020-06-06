Path of Tropical Storm Cristobal continues to track toward Gulf Coast, could bring 1 foot of rain

ABC NewsBY: DANIEL MANZO, ABC NEWS

(NEW ORLEANS) — Tropical Storm Cristobal is still moving north across the Gulf of Mexico Saturday at 14 mph with winds at 45 mph. The storm is located about 370 miles south of the Mississippi River.

A tropical storm watch and tropical storm warning are in effect for parts of southern Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. Some of the outer bands of Cristobal will impact parts of central and northern Florida Saturday. High-resolution forecast models are showing bands of heavy rain moving into that region later in the afternoon and evening.

On the current forecast track, Cristobal is expected to come ashore somewhere in southern Louisiana either late Sunday or very early Monday.

The most concerning aspect of Tropical Storm Cristobal will be water. There is a storm surge warning for parts of southern Louisiana and Mississippi, where locally 3-5 feet of storm surge could be possible.

There could also be some storm surge of 2 to 4 feet in northern Florida as well. The storm surge impacts from Cristobal will stretch nearly 900 miles from Morgan City, Louisiana, to Marco Island, Florida.

Flood alerts are posted for nearly the entire region as well. Locally up to 1 foot of rain is possible – especially in southern Louisiana. River flooding is also expected due to the very heavy rainfall.

Locally, up to 6 inches of rain is possible in parts of the Mid-Mississippi River Valley as Cristobal tracks northward in the first part of the upcoming week. This will cause flash flooding well inland.

Additionally, some tornadoes will be possible with some of the bands surrounding Cristobal.

After Landfall, Cristobal will quickly weaken and move northward into the central U.S., likely becoming a tropical depression on Monday and then becoming a post-tropical storm later in the week. The moisture from Cristobal will eventually push into parts of the Midwest by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.