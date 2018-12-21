Patrick Frazee, fiancé of missing Colorado mom Kelsey Berreth, arrested for murder, solicitation to commit murder

Woodland Park Police Department(WOODLAND PARK, Colo.) — Patrick Frazee, the fiancé of missing Colorado mother Kelsey Berreth, was arrested for first-degree murder and solicitation to commit first-degree murder Friday morning, nearly one month after Berreth vanished, police said.

Berreth, a 29-year-old mother of a 1-year-old girl, was last seen on Thanksgiving in the area of her Woodland Park home.

Her body has not been found but information is helping narrow down the search, Woodland Park Police Chief Miles De Young said at a news conference Friday.

The crime may have occurred at her home, police said.

Berreth’s phone, however, ended up in Idaho, and authorities are working to recover it, police said.

Berreth and Frazee’s baby is in protective custody and will be reunited with Berreth’s family, the chief said.

Frazee was booked on first-degree murder and solicitation to commit first-degree murder, prosecutors said, with formal charges to follow.

Additional arrests are possible, the chief said.

Affidavits in this case were sealed by the court, prosecutors said.

Frazee’s former attorney, Jeremy Loew, said last week his client “continues to cooperate with law enforcement in the missing person investigation.”

Frazee was focusing “on parenting the child he shares with Ms. Berreth,” Loew said at the time.

Loew said on Friday that Frazee is now represented by public defender Adam Steigerwald.

