Person of interest in killing of stepmom, half-brother is captured after multi-state manhunt: Police

St. Johns County Sheriffs Office (CHARLESTON, W.Va.) — A 21-year-old man sought in connection with the deaths of his stepmother and half brother was captured on Wednesday following a multi-state manhunt, authorities said.

Jack Elijah Turner was taken into custody in Charleston, West Virginia, by U.S. Marshals and local authorities, according to the St. Johns County, Florida, sheriff’s office.

Turner is a person of interest in the shooting deaths of his 49-year-old stepmother, Shannon Whitman, and his 10-year-old half brother, Darrin Whitman, who were found dead in Crawford County, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, said Crawford County District Attorney Francis Schultz.

Turner did not live with the victims, Schultz said. The district attorney did not discuss a possible motive.

He was also being sought in relation to an armed robbery at an Ohio convenience store on Sunday, the St. Johns County sheriff’s office said.

Turner had been considered “armed and dangerous” before he was captured, authorities said.

“He should be approached with caution and we’re hoping that people continue to call the state police regarding his whereabouts,” Schultz told ABC News Wednesday morning.

Turner lived in St. Augustine, Florida, before moving to Pennsylvania, and was seen three times in the St. Augustine area on Tuesday, St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.