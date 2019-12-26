Person wanted in connection to Barnard College student Tessa Majors' murder located by police

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Police have located the person who is wanted in connection to the murder of Barnard College student Tessa Majors.

Almost a week after the NYPD released three photographs of an apparent young boy wanted in connection to the murder, the person was located, according to a Twitter post by the Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison.

“We have located this individual. Thank you to everyone who reached out with information. This is an active and ongoing investigation,” Harrison said.

Majors was stabbed inside Morningside Park on Dec. 11, near the Columbia University campus, which is located across the street from her school.



The 18-year-old from Charlottesville, Virginia, stumbled out of the park and onto a nearby street where a school public safety officer spotted her and called 911, police said. She died soon after at a local hospital.

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder, though authorities do not believe he is the one to have stabbed Majors.

A third boy, also 14 years old, was questioned and released.

