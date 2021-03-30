Philadelphia mall shooting leaves one dead

kali9/iStockBy IVAN PEREIRA, ABC News

(PHILADELPHIA) — One person is dead following a shooting inside the food court of a Philadelphia mall Monday evening, police said.

The incident took place around 5:05 p.m. at the entrance to the court at the Philadelphia Mills Mall, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

The 21-year-old male victim was shot multiple times in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers were looking for the suspect and the weapon as of 6:30 p.m. and locked down the shopping center.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.