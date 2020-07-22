Police: 14 people shot outside Chicago funeral

WLS-TVBy WILLIAM MANSELL, ABC News

(CHICAGO) — At least 14 people were shot outside a Chicago funeral home Tuesday, according to the Chicago Police Department.

An unknown number of people inside a vehicle shot at multiple people on the street who were attending a funeral. The individuals on the street then exchanged gunfire with the people in the vehicle, according to authorities.

Police said the suspects’ car crashed and they fled the scene.

The shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. local time on the 1000-block of West 79th Street.

There were 60 shell casings found at the scene, Eric Carter, Chicago Police first deputy superintendent, said at a press conference Tuesday night. He also said the motive of the shooting is unknown at this time.

Chicago Fire officials, according to ABC Chicago station WLS-TV, said all of the shooting victims were in serious to critical condition.

The names, ages and genders of the victims are unknown at this time and all were transported to five nearby hospitals.

One person is currently being questioned, Chicago police said.

