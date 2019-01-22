Police: 18-year-old gunned down at Chicago area mall, suspect at-large

kali9/iStock(CHICAGO) — An 18-year-old was shot dead at a Chicago area mall on Monday, causing chaos and sparking a manhunt for the gunman.

Authorities believe the victim and suspect knew each other and that the crime was isolated, police said.

Shoppers at the Orland Square Mall called 911 at about 6:45 p.m. Monday reporting a shooting near the food court, said police. Orland Park is about 30 miles outside of Chicago.

Witnesses said two men were in an altercation and one of the men fired multiple times, hitting the victim, police said.

An 18-year-old man was shot and taken to a hospital where he was declared dead, police said.

A second victim suffered a graze wound, police said.

The suspect — believed to be about 20 years old — was seen fleeing the mall on foot, police said.

Illinois State Senator Elgie Sims Jr. said he was at the mall when the shooting broke out.

“A young man was gunned down literally feet from where my and other families were shopping,” he wrote on Facebook.

Beyond the tragedy of “another senseless shooting,” Sims said the second tragedy was that the children who witnessed the aftermath lost some of their innocence.

“I and the other parents tried to shield the children from the reality of what just occurred but after seeing the terror in their eyes these children will remember this day for years to come,” he wrote. “When will we come to grips with the fact that we MUST deal with the flow of illegal guns onto our streets and the trauma that is turning our young people into victims and perpetrators of violence.”

