Police arrest juvenile suspect in fatal stabbing of Barnard College student: Sources

Police have arrested one juvenile suspect in connection with the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old Barnard College student, according to three law enforcement sources.

The sources told ABC News that detectives believe there may be as many as three individuals linked to Wednesday’s killing of Tessa Rane Majors, a freshman at the Manhattan school.

Story developing…

