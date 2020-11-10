Police arrest minor in Las Vegas Adventuredome shooting that injured four

BlakeDavidTaylor/iStockBy ROSA SANCHEZ, ABC News

(LAS VEGAS) — One person has been arrested in connection with the shooting Saturday night at the Circus Circus Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, authorities located the suspect, identified as a minor, shortly after arriving at the scene.

Police arrived at the hotel’s enclosed Adventuredome theme park at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday and found four victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

“At some point, a male juvenile pulled out a handgun and fired at the victims,” police said in a statement. “The juvenile was located shortly after the shooting in a hotel room on the property and taken into custody without incident.”

The suspect, who has not been named, was transported to the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center and booked for attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm where person is endangered and minor in possession of a firearm, police said.

An investigation led by the police department’s Gang Section concluded that the shooting took place after “a group of juveniles and young adults became involved in a physical confrontation,” according to the statement.

All four victims were transported to local hospitals after the incident and were listed in stable condition, according to police.

“We do believe this is an isolated incident involving a fight between two different groups of individuals inside the Adventuredome,” LVMPD Bureau Commander Dori Koren told reporters following the shooting. “This is not an active shooter, and we do believe that there is no further threat at this time to anyone else in the public.”

