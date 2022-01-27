Police catch teen murder convict who escaped Washington detention center

KOMO-TV

(SNOQUALMIE, Wash.) — Police apprehended a teenager convicted of murder just hours after he and four other detainees escaped a Washington state juvenile detention center Thursday.

The other unidentified detainees are still on the lam, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, a 15-year-old and the quartet of detainees, aged 14 to 17, escaped the Echo Glen Children’s Center in Snoqualmie, Washington, police said.

The escapees fled in a 2018 gray Ford Fusion with Washington license plate number 27545E, according to the sheriff’s office.

The teen was convicted last year on first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm charges stemming from a 2020 homicide in southwest King County, the sheriff’s office said. The identities and criminal histories of the other escapees were not immediately released.

Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, police caught the 15-year-old, they said. The whereabouts of the other detainees and the Ford Fusion were still unknown.

Investigators were still trying to determine how he and the others escaped and if they had any assistance, according to a police spokesperson.

