Police: Driver, 14, was fleeing from person with gun before fatal Houston crash

KTRK-TV(HOUSTON) — A Houston teenager was allegedly fleeing from an armed driver on Tuesday when he ran a red light and slammed into the driver’s side of a truck at an intersection, killing a 30-year-old woman.

The 14-year-old driver said he was fleeing from a motorist who flashed a semi-automatic weapon at him before he sped through the intersection and smashed into the woman’s Ford F-150 truck, according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the teen and two young passengers had been throwing eggs at other cars when one of the drivers brandished a firearm and began chasing them.

“The 14-year-old & his two teen passengers were reportedly throwing eggs at other cars just prior to the crash. A separate car gave chase at a high rate of speed & the teen ran the red light striking other truck,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, was shopping just before the accident, police said. The teen driver and his passengers were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed against the teens, as of now.

Gonzalez said police are looking for the driver of a late-model 1970s Lincoln Continental, either gold or yellow in color with a white top, who allegedly brandished the gun at the teens. The vehicle may have been damaged by the eggs.

“The initial car that gave chase described as older model gold/yellow Lincoln, w white top & elbow rims,” Gonzalez wrote in a tweet. “The deceased female was totally innocent; seems she had just gone shopping based on some debris strewn at scene.”

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his late 20s with a tattoo on his left forearm and elbow. The office said anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at 713-221-6000.

