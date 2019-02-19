Police find 3 children, 1 adult dead of gunshot wounds at Michigan home

aijohn784/iStock(NEW YORK ) — Three children and one adult female have been found dead of gunshot wounds at a home in Kent County, Michigan, according to police.

Investigators are currently interviewing witnesses who called 911 to report the shooting, Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young told reporters Monday afternoon. She did not reveal any information about the callers or the victims.

LaJoye-Young did not identify the victims and would not give any information as to their ages. She asked anyone in the public with video showing traffic to and from the scene to provide it to investigators.

Authorities do not believe there is a threat to the public or a suspect at large at this time, LaJoye-Young said. Murder-suicide is one of the possibilities they are reviewing for the case, she added.

LaJoye-Young described the scene as a “horrific thing to be called to.”

Deputies have blocked off 19 mile and Albrecht in NE Kent County, avoid the area @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/IzKOoBoaAb — Amir Abbas (@AmirAbbasWZZM) February 18, 2019

Additional details were not immediately available.

