ABC-National News WFIN Top Story 

Police find 4 dead of gunshot wounds at Michigan home

WFIN

aijohn784/iStock(NEW YORK ) — Four people have been found dead of gunshot wounds at a home in Kent County, Michigan, according to police.

Investigators are currently interviewing witnesses who called 911 to report the shooting, Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young told reporters Monday afternoon. She did not reveal any information about the callers or the victims.

Authorities do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time, LaJoye-Young said. Murder-suicide is one of the possibilities they are reviewing for the case, she added.

LaJoye-Young described the scene as a “horrific thing to be called to.”

“My heart goes out to the families involved here,” she said.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.