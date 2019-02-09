Police find secret underground lair, shooting range at gang hideout in California

Fontana Police Department(FONTANA, Calif.) — An alleged gang hideaway in California hid more than just crime suspects — it included a hidden manhole cover that was lifted to reveal an AR-15 assault rifle, thousands of rounds of ammunition and an underground shooting range.

The Fontana Police Department’s gang unit raided the “residence of a known gang member” on Thursday night and found even more than they expected when they served the warrant. The house was outfitted with a secret shooting range — underground.

“While searching the house a man hole was located that led to an underground hiding area and an additional underground area that was being used as a shooting range,” the police department said in a Facebook post.

The police department also said it found the bounty of ammunition, assault rifle and a 100-round drum for the weapon.

In addition to the photos shared of the hideout, the Fontana police took the opportunity to taunt the suspects.

“Friendly message to anyone who wants to engage in illegal activity and be a member of a gang. We will never give up on keeping our community safe and free of violence,” police said. “We are the champions at Hide n Seek and no man hole will help you. If you hide we will find you.”

The department said the suspects were “booked without incident.”

It’s unclear who was arrested or what they’ve been charged with. No names were released by authorities.

The taunts didn’t stop with telling the offenders they couldn’t hide from justice.

They added, “We strongly recommend that you put as much effort as you did in your underground cave, into becoming a productive member of society. You will thank us later for this advice.”

And, as an added insult, they finished with a slew of hashtags, including the chorus to Chamillionaire’s quadruple-platinum single “Ridin’.”

