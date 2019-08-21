Police: Four shot on college campus in Atlanta during block party

TheaDesign/iStock(ATLANTA) — At least four people were wounded Tuesday night when a shooting broke out at a back-to-school block party on a college campus in Atlanta, police said.

An unidentified shooter opened fire into a crowd of about 200 people at the block party in front of the Robert W. Woodruff Library at Clark Atlanta University, a historically black private university located in Georgia’s capital. An initial investigation seems to indicate that the gunshots erupted around 10:30 p.m. local time after an argument between two groups at the party, according to a statement from the Atlanta Police Department.

Campus police rendered aid to three women at the scene who had been shot. They were then transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

A fourth woman who had been shot later showed up at the hospital to receive treatment. All four victims were listed in stable condition, according to police.

Two of the women, ages 18 and 19, are said to be students at Clark Atlanta University while the other two, ages 17 and 18, are reportedly enrolled at Spelman College, a black liberal arts college for women in Atlanta. Both schools are part of the Atlanta University Center, the world’s largest and oldest academic consortium of black colleges and universities.

Investigators do not believe the women were the intended targets of the shooting, police said.

No arrests have been made as of Wednesday morning.

