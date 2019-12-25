Police get creative with Christmas-themed drinking and driving warning

Facebook/Freetown Police Department(FREETOWN, Mass.) — Once you read this creative drinking and driving warning from a Massachusetts police department, you won’t get “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” out of your head all day.

The police department in Freetown — about 50 miles south of Boston — wrote on its sign: “He sees you when you’re speeding/ He knows when you don’t brake/ He knows if you’ve had a few/ So don’t go over .08.”

The police department posted a photo of the sign to its Facebook page on Christmas Eve, writing, “Happy Holidays and Stay Safe!”

Drunk driving is the top cause of death on roadways, killing 10,511 people last year, according to the group Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

It’s illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration over .08.

