Police in El Paso issue report of an active shooter

MicroStockHub/iStock(EL PASO, TX) — Police in El Paso, Texas issued a report of an active shooter at or near the Cielo Vista Mall, south of the El Paso International Airport.

The first tweet from the department’s Twitter account came in at 1:03 p.m., local time. A second tweet reiterating the danger was issued at 1:29 p.m. and a third, announcing that the mall is closed due to police activity was issued one minute later.

Active Shooting Stay away from Cielo Vista Mall Area. Scene is Still Active. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

This is a developing story. Please check back often with ABCNews.com.

