Police investigate possible kidnapping caught on doorbell camera video

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police(LAS VEGAS) — Las Vegas police are looking for a possible kidnapping victim and the man who attacked her, after a doorbell camera captured video of the apparent assault.

A resident in a neighborhood south of downtown reported the incident to police after their doorbell camera recorded the incident shortly after midnight on New Year’s Eve.

In the video, a woman is seen running up to the house, where she bangs on the door and screams for help.

In the background, a man jumps out of a white sedan and sprints up to the woman. He grabs her and throws her to the ground, then kicks her in the stomach, sending her tumbling down the steps.

“Why would you do that?” he shouts, swearing at her as she sobs.

He then pulls the woman to her feet, shouting “Get in the car” and swearing at her again, before he drags her down the walkway into the car.

The full video, which contains violence and coarse language, was posted to YouTube by Las Vegas police.

The vehicle involved is believed to be a white Hyundai Sonata with a sunroof, according to police.

Authorities say they don’t know either the identities or the current location of the victim and suspect.

A cash reward is being offered for anyone providing information through Crime Stoppers of Nevada that leads directly to an arrest or indictment, Las Vegas police said.

