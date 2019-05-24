Police nab man they believe may be serial emergency brake puller on New York City subway

ablokhin/iStock(NEW YORK) — Police in New York City arrested a 23-year-old Brooklyn man accused of multiple violations on the city’s subway system, including exposing himself and repeatedly pulling the emergency brake.

Isaiah Thompson was picked up at is home in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood around 10 p.m. Thursday, police confirmed to ABC News.

Thompson previously had been arrested on charges related to subway maleficence at least 17 times, including multiple incidences of reckless endangerment and assault, police added.

He’s expected in court on Friday.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.