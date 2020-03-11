Police officer shot and killed during traffic stop in Arkansas

kali9/iStock(HOT SPRINGS, Ark.) — A police officer in Arkansas was shot and killed during a traffic stop Tuesday night in the town of Hot Springs.

Officer Brent Scrimshire was conducting a traffic stop in the 100 block of Kenwood Street around 6:30 p.m. when shots were fired, according to a statement from the Hot Springs Police Department. Scrimshire was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect was also shot during the incident. Police have not released the name, motive or condition of the injured suspect.

“More information will be released at a later time. We ask for prayers for our officer and his family,” the department said.

The investigation will now be turned over to the Arkansas State Police.

