Police responding to reports of shooter at hospital in LA; officers searching building room by room

iStock/Thinkstock(DOWNEY, Calif.) — Police are responding to reports of a shooter at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Downey, California, in Los Angeles County, authorities said.

No injuries have been reported, authorities said.

One suspect has been detained, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers are searching the building room by room for evidence or more possible suspects, the sheriff’s office said.

Those in the building are urged to shelter in place.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.