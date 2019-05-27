Police search for Colorado woman who vanished in Los Angeles

Facebook/Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department(LOS ANGELES) — Authorities are searching for a missing Colorado woman who vanished during a visit to California.

Police said Jennifer Michelle Lorber, 30, disappeared after arriving in Los Angeles from Colorado on Thursday. Officers said they found her rental car near the Pacific Coast Highway around 1 a.m. Sunday, but there was no sign of her.

Witnesses said they saw her at a motel not far from where the car was found. Her family said she suffers from depression and last had contact with her around 11 p.m. Thursday.

“Lorber suffers from depression and her family is concerned for her wellbeing,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. “Any information please contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau, Missing Person Detail.”

The department described Lorber as 5 feet, 1 inch tall, about 100 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

