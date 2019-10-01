Police searching for stolen New Jersey 9/11 memorial plaques

Atlantic Highlands Police(ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, N.J.) — Weeks after the 18th anniversary of 9/11, three bronze plaques were stolen from a memorial in New Jersey, according to the Atlantic Highlands Police Department.

Police believe the crime happened between Sept. 25 and 26 at the Monmouth County 9/11 Memorial at Mt. Mitchell in Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey. The plaques at the memorial indicate time stamps of the events on Sept. 11, and now only one is left.

The memorial includes a timeline walkway recalling the day’s events, a stone base with the names, ages and hometowns of the county residents that lost their lives, and an eagle sculpture with a beam from one of the fallen towers, according to Monmouth County’s website. It’s a gathering space for those to remember their loved ones lost.

“We are in the process of ordering three new bronze plaques to replace the ones that were stolen,” a spokesperson for Mt. Mitchell Scenic Overlook told ABC News.

The Atlantic Highlands Police Headquarters are asking those with any leads to call (732)-291-1212. Monmouth County Crime Stoppers is also looking for leads and will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the criminal(s).

The Atlantic Highlands Police Department did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

