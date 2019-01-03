Police send condolences to KY officers mourning burned Krispy Kreme truck

KathyDewar/iStock(LEXINGTON, Ky.) — There’s no use crying over spilled milk, but a burned-out doughnut truck sent law enforcement officers all over the world into a tizzy of sadness.

On New Year’s Eve, the Lexington Police Department in Kentucky posted a photo of a Krispy Kreme truck covered in soot and burn marks, writing, “No words,” with a crying emoji.

The truck caught fire Monday afternoon and was fully engulfed in flames by the time first responders arrived, Lexington ABC affiliate WTVQ-TV reported.

Physically, there were no injuries, but police officers around the globe empathized with the emotional toll the loss took on the Lexington Police Department, offering condolences and assistance to their law enforcement brothers and sisters.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol replied with a photo of a Krispy Kreme truck overturned in the snow.

We feel your pain up here is South Dakota. #BuckleUp 🍩🍩🍩🍩🍩🍩🍩🍩🍩🍩🍩🍩🍩🍩🍩🍩 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

Call if you need to talk. pic.twitter.com/1AziYa9Dlw — SD Highway Patrol (@SDHighwayPatrol) January 2, 2019

The New York Police Department responded with a photo of two of its helicopter operators, saying they were on their way to them with sprinkle-covered pastries.

Hang tight, we are sending backup forthwith, and these guys came prepared. We hope you like sprinkles. pic.twitter.com/S2WIY2ZR38 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 1, 2019

So tragic, we feel your pain.

😢😢🍩🍩🍩😢 — NYPD 9th Precinct (@NYPD9Pct) January 1, 2019

Some police departments used memes and GIFs to express their shock and dismay.

All the feels 😭 pic.twitter.com/e6fVII1zm0 — Pittsburg Police, CA (@PittsburgPD) January 1, 2019

The Colorado State Patrol warned officers in Lexington to stay away from brownies.

Come to the Rockies. Break (glazed) bread with us at our table. Console yourselves. And, uhh…avoid the brownies, mmkay? 🍩 — CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) January 2, 2019

Officers in the Windy City and beyond also sent their condolences.

Condolences from Chicago 🍩 — Chicago PD 14th Dist (@ChicagoCAPS14) January 1, 2019

Our thought are with our brothers and sisters in Kentucky during this difficult time. @lexkypolice please know we are here for you. If you’re ever out this way we would love to treat you to some Boston Creams 🍩!! https://t.co/EjMZjwQFoE — Stoughton Police (@StoughtonPD) January 1, 2019

😳😭😭😭😭😱 — Cleveland Police Dogs (@ClevePol_Dogs) January 1, 2019

Ok guys come to Texas and try a hot @ShipleyDo_Nuts! I promise it will get rid of the donut 🍩 blues! Happy New Year to you all. All the best in 2019 and be safe. #RelationalPolicing — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 1, 2019

The news even made its way across the Atlantic.

We feel your loss. We donut know what else to say. 🍩😰🍩 — UK Police (@UKPolice) January 1, 2019

The UK sends it’s sympathies.

We are so sorry. I’m arranging the sending out of donut parcels to you in this time of trauma. We are with you guys. We are soooooo (extra emphasis) sorry. — Sgt Harry Tangye (@DC_ARVSgt) January 1, 2019

On Wednesday, Lexington Police Officers got their source of sugar rushes back after the doughnut company, which is heralded in the South, offered to send doughnuts their way, Fox Lexington affiliate WDKY-TV reported.

🙏🏻 We’re thinking of you during this difficult time…and have more doughnuts on the way! 🍩 https://t.co/9hPDMieFa1 — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) January 1, 2019

