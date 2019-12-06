Police: Shooting at Pensacola, Florida, naval base; suspect dead

choicegraphx/iStock(PENSACOLA, Fla.) — A suspect is dead after an active shooting incident at a naval base in Pensacola, Florida, police said.

Authorities responded to reports of a shooting at naval base NAS Pensacola, officials said. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded to the scene.

The base was on lockdown during the incident, the Navy said on Twitter.

This is the second shooting incident on a Navy base in the last week.

A 22-year-old active-duty sailor opened fire on three civilian employees, killing two, before he fatally shot himself at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard near Honolulu on Wednesday, military officials said.

The suspected shooter opened fire on shipyard personnel with his M4 service rifle and then used his M9 service pistol to shoot himself, officials said.

