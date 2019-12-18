Police sources: Girl may have staged kidnapping in the Bronx to avoid moving

New York Police Department(NEW YORK) — The New York Police Department is investigating whether a 16-year-old girl who was reported kidnapped Monday night may have staged the whole ordeal.

Karol Sanchez was walking along Eagle Avenue near East 156th Street at around 11:20 p.m. with her mother when two men stepped out of a vehicle, grabbed her and dragged her inside the car, according to the New York City Police Department.

But detectives are now investigating whether Sanchez staged the incident, according to police sources. She was interviewed at the 40th Precinct in the South Bronx on Tuesday night.

Her mother told police she was considering moving the family to Honduras and detectives are considering whether that played a role in the teen’s decision.

The NYPD had previously celebrated her safe return.

On Tuesday, she was located after she walked up to her relatives’ apartment building in the Bronx, sources told ABC News.

Sanchez has since met with police and is now on her way to the local precinct, the sources said.

Grainy surveillance video showed the apparent kidnapping and Sanchez’s mom can be seen in a struggle with one of the men before he pushes her to the ground.

She was left at the scene and was not injured, according to police.

The car could be seen fleeing eastbound on East 156th Street.

Two other men were in the car at the time of the alleged kidnapping, police said.



Authorities described the vehicle as a beige-colored four-door sedan.

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday in New York and authorities feared she may be in “imminent danger of serious bodily harm and/or death,” according to the Amber Alert.

