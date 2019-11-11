Popular Georgia mountain overlook closed over vandalism

sshepard/iStock(ATLANTA) — Johns Mountain Overlook Road in Walker County, Georgia, is closed indefinitely because of vandalism.

A popular spot for viewing autumn leaves, the site was vandalized throughout several locations at the overlook last week.

“We are sad to announce that vandalism means that Johns Mountain Overlook Road will be closed indefinitely,” Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forests officials posted on Facebook. They shared images of some of the vandalism — one photo appears to show a pentagram spray-painted onto a wooden deck.

“The extent of this vandalism damage is much greater than pictured here, but is too graphic to share,” the park’s officials also noted in the Facebook post.

They also advised those looking to enjoy a view of fall leaves to “find alternative destinations” until “repairs can be made.”

Rangers and volunteers recently cleaned up three areas of the national forest. Almost 50 bags of trash and over 125 tires were collected, reported ABC News Atlanta affiliate, WSBTV.

“When senseless damage like this vandalism and destruction of public facilities occurs, it takes away from our capacity to make progress addressing other critical maintenance needs,” the post continued.

“Please help keep your public lands clean and healthy,” officials urged in the Facebook post.

The Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forests’ office was not available for immediate comment.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.